Taylor Swift Gave Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shoutout While Accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year

Swifties, rejoice! It's official: Taylor Swift just won the 2021 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Folklore. This marks the third time Swift has won Album of the year (previously, she won for Fearless in 2008 and for 1989 in 2016), making her the first female artist to ever do so. Of course, she was overjoyed while accepting the award onstage alongside collaborators Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and Laura Sisk, but there's one person Tay gave a special shoutout to: boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

While holding her shiny new gramophone trophy, Swift said, "To Joe, who is the first person I play every single song I write—I had the best time writing songs in quarantine with you." Our hearts are absolutely melting. As fans know, Alwyn is credited (under the pseudonym William Bowery) on multiple songs on both Folklore and Swift's second album of 2020, Evermore.

After her #relationshipgoals statement, Tay threw in some #friendshipgoals, too. The singer thanked Inez, James, and Betty, aka Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids, whose names Swift used as inspiration for several songs on Folklore. She called Lively and Reynolds the "second and third people I play every song I write."

Swift made history tonight (as did Beyoncé), and we're thrilled for her. Fans did not hesitate to fully freak out on Twitter after their queen won the biggest award of the night.

Haim, Swift's friends and collaborators (featured on "No Body No Crime" on Evermore), couldn't contain their excitement, either.