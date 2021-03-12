Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Clue About Her Top-Secret Grammys Performance

Taylor Swift is gearing up for her 2021 Grammy Awards performance on Sunday, March 14th, and it looks like she may have some special guests who will be joining her. Swift, who is nominated for six Grammys at the upcoming awards show, posted a "folklorians family photo" to her Instagram story yesterday, March 11th, and then dropped a massive hint about her upcoming performance.

In the pic, Swift is joined by her Folklore pod: Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Laura Sisk, and Jonathan Low—all of whom helped Folklore come to fruition.

The group assembled to watch Thursday's Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing 20th Anniversary Celebration over Zoom. "p and e wing @recordingacademy," Jack Antonoff wrote over a video of the Zoom session posted to his Instagram Stories. "love this group of people."

Image zoom Credit: @taylorswift, Instagram

It was during the 20th Anniversary Celebration that Swift announced that she will be joined by Antonoff and Dessner on stage come Sunday.

"One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," Swift said in a video she submitted to the Recording Academy. "Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

Swift said that she, Antonoff, and Dessner have been "quarantining in the same house for the whole week," and have been doing daily COVID testing. "It's just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That's something that I will never, ever take for granted again," Swift said.