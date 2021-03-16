Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to Perform at the Grammys

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Megan Thee Stallion had a big night at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday. She won three Grammys, became the first female rapper to win Best New Artist since Lauryn Hill in 1999, accepted the award for Best Rap Song alongside Grammy record-setter Beyoncé, and performed her mega-hit song "WAP" with Cardi B. On top of all this, not only was the rapper giving us body-ody-ody in a number of stunning outfit changes but she also served some serious face with glam makeup looks throughout the night.

With the rapper's untouchable success, we'd never expect her to be doing her own makeup or using drugstore products before hitting the stage, but we'd be wrong. Ahead of her "WAP" performance, the Grammy winner and Revlon Global Brand Ambassador created her own look using a full face of Revlon products that are all available to shop from Amazon, Ulta, and Target. Megan was pretty proud of the look too—as she should be. "Did y'all see that performance last night?! I love love loved my glam !" she wrote, alongside selfies that showed off her dark and shimmery smokey eye, shiny, lined lips, and glowy skin.

Shop all the products Megan used for her "WAP" look below.

Revlon So Fierce! Prismatic Eye Shadow Palette in Clap Back $7.69 ( $10.99 save 30% ) SHOP IT Amazon

revlon palette ColorStay Looks Book Eyeshadow Palette in Maverick $7.79 ( $10.99 save 29% ) SHOP IT Amazon

revlon liner So Fierce! Chrome Ink Liquid Liner in Gunmetal $7.88 ( $10.99 save 28% ) SHOP IT Amazon

revlon liner ColorStay Liquid Pen $7.99 SHOP IT Amazon

revlon brow product ColorStay Brow Pencil $8.99 SHOP IT Ulta

revlon blush Revlon Blush in Very Berry $11.99 SHOP IT Ulta

revlon highlighter SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter $8.97 ( $11.99 save 25% ) SHOP IT Amazon

lip liner ColorStay Lip Liner in Chocolate $7.39 SHOP IT Target

revlon super gloss Super Lustrous The Gloss in Crystal Clear $5.97 ( $8.49 save 30% ) SHOP IT Amazon