Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Accepting a Grammy Together Is Friendship Goals

Can we join this girl gang? Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé just won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song for "Savage Remix", making history and making us want to be best friends with them all at once.

The duo took the stage on Sunday, March 14th to claim the trophy for Best Rap Song, and we can't handle how much they gassed each other up. (Megan claiming, "What would Beyoncé do?" as her motto is a mood.) The pair's acceptance speech was truly #womensupportingwomen at its finest. Plus, "Savage Remix" totally deserved the award, based on its TikTok popularity alone.

Earlier tonight, Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist, marking the first time a female rapper has claimed that title since Lauryn Hill took home the coveted gramophone in 1999.

Plus, tonight's win marks Beyoncé's 27th Grammy overall, which made her the show's most awarded female singer ever, tied with Alison Krauss. Shortly following this win, Beyoncé won Best R&B Song for "Black Parade", making her the most awarded artist in Grammys history, male or female.