Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Female Rapper to Win the Best New Artist Grammy in 2 Decades

It's been a hot girl Grammys for Megan Thee Stallion this year! Not only did the rapper win the trophy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage" in the pre-show, but she also nabbed the trophy for Best New Artist this year. What's made Sunday's Grammys even more special for the artist, though, is that her Best New Artist award marked the first time a female rapper has won the trophy since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Meg was overcome with emotion while accepting her award from Lizzo in Los Angeles at the ceremony. After sitting stunned in her seat for an extra beat, she took the stage to praise all her fellow nominees—Noah Cyrus, Ingrid Andress, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, D Smoke, Chika, and Kaytranada—and thanked everyone she could think of. She also swore she wouldn't cry, but some tears slipped out, and who could blame her?

Meg's actually been cranking out music for years, but it wasn't until recently that she really hit the mainstream. She's been a huge part of this boom of female rappers getting recognized for the hard work they've always put in, alongside stars like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and others.

There have been plenty since Hill and her win in 1999, but as this year's Grammys host Trevor Noah pointed out during the show, a number of huge names have won Best New Artist...but a number of huge names have also lost that particular award. A few of the most famous losers? Taylor Swift, Drake, and even Elton John.