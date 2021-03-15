Lizzo Wore These $8 Drugstore Lashes for Her Flawless Grammys Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lizzo never fails to stand out on the red carpet. From her microscopic purse to her chocolate-bar-inspired gown, and her wood-grain printed ensemble, her looks always leave us talking. So, it should come as no surprise that the "Good as Hell" singer looked, well, good as hell at the 2021 Grammys red carpet last night, too. In addition to her shiny, mint-green, ruched Balmain gown—which she later swapped for a pink version—Lizzo's makeup was flawless.

Our favorite part of the look, though, has to be Lizzo's dramatic eyelashes. Not only are they long, feathery, and full, but they're also affordable. Mayo used the $8 KISS Lash Couture Faux Mink Lashes (which you can shop from Ulta here) to complete Lizzo's look—and if they're good enough for the Grammy award-winning singer, they're more than good enough for us, too.

Shop the exact lashes Lizzo wore to the 2021 Grammys below.

KISS Lash Couture Matte Black Faux Mink, Matte Sheer $7.99 SHOP IT Ulta