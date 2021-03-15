Lizzo Wore These $8 Drugstore Lashes for Her Flawless Grammys Look
And we're buying them to stand out on our Zoom calls.
Lizzo never fails to stand out on the red carpet. From her microscopic purse to her chocolate-bar-inspired gown, and her wood-grain printed ensemble, her looks always leave us talking. So, it should come as no surprise that the "Good as Hell" singer looked, well, good as hell at the 2021 Grammys red carpet last night, too. In addition to her shiny, mint-green, ruched Balmain gown—which she later swapped for a pink version—Lizzo's makeup was flawless.
Makeup artist Alexx Mayo shared a breakdown of the rapper/singer's glam beauty look, for which he used almost all Charlotte Tilbury products. For her dewy, super-smooth-looking skin, he used the brand's foundation, primer, concealer, powder, and bronzer. Lizzo also rocked a '90s lip trend with brown lipstick and visible lip liner. Luckily, Mayo didn't give her skinny brows to match, and instead created full, fluffy brows using Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Brows eyebrow gel.
Our favorite part of the look, though, has to be Lizzo's dramatic eyelashes. Not only are they long, feathery, and full, but they're also affordable. Mayo used the $8 KISS Lash Couture Faux Mink Lashes (which you can shop from Ulta here) to complete Lizzo's look—and if they're good enough for the Grammy award-winning singer, they're more than good enough for us, too.
Shop the exact lashes Lizzo wore to the 2021 Grammys below.
We might not have any red carpets to grace at the moment, but these lashes are about to make a statement on our next Zoom meeting.