The Internet Lost Its Chill Over This Harry Styles and Taylor Swift *Moment* at the Grammys

This year's Grammys ceremony was music's biggest night, and from the fashion to the performances, it certainly did not disappoint. But it was an even bigger night for "Haylor" fans who have long supported a Harry Styles and Taylor Swift relationship—even completely platonically these days.

The exes were spotted greeting each other last night at the awards ceremony and Twitter is not okay. The conversation, which lasted 70 blissful seconds, sent the internet into a full frenzy over the shared smiles, laughs, animated hand movements, and Styles' little "It was nice to see you" send off at the end.

The duo dated back in 2012, which fans may remember as the 1989 era where we got hits like "Style" and "Out of the Woods," inspired by Swift's relationship with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. With both of them in new relationships—Styles dating Olivia Wilde and Swift with longtime beau Joe Alwyn—these two are clearly ready to leave the past in the past. As for their fans, well, they're just stoked to see the two being supportive and friendly on such a big night.

Fans are also pointing out how happy Swift was to congratulate her ex on his Grammy win for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."

In fact, she was the first person to leap out of her seat to clap for Styles.

Clearly, Haylor fans are going to need a second to regroup. But can you blame them? This is pretty exciting!!