Take a Sneak Peek Inside the Gift Bags Stars Will Receive at the 2021 Grammys

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Although the Grammy Awards will be a mainly virtual event this year, that doesn't mean time-honored traditions are being kicked to the curb. Case in point: for the 2021 Grammys, stars will still receive the infamous Grammys gift bags bursting with lavish goodies. These aren't your average birthday party gift bags filled with candy and scrunchies; to get an idea of what we're talking about, last year's bag was worth $30,000—no joke.

The 2020 Grammys gift bags included items like spa gift certificates, meditation headbands, and dinner for two in Cabo, naturally. But this time around, in light of the collective suffering the world has endured over the past year, the 2021 Grammys gift bags will focus less on grandeur and more on generosity.

Distinctive Assets (the entertainment marketing company that curates the Grammys swag bags) announced via press release that this year's gifts will embrace diversity, equity, and philanthropy by highlighting BIPOC and charitable brands, rather than valuing a price tag or swanky items. But rest assured, these bags are still filled with top-notch, envy-worthy gifts, because it is the Grammys, after all.

Below, take a glimpse into what performers and presenters will bring home in their Grammys 2021 gift bags on Sunday, March 14th.

Cozy Earth sheets and loungewear

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth's bedding and loungewear is made from sustainably sourced bamboo and silk, crafted with temperature regulation in mind so you're never too hot or cold. Celebs like Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, and Oprah Winfrey have all given the brand their seal of approval, with Oprah calling the brand's sheets "the softest ever."

Gabriel & Co necklace

Image zoom

This circle pendant by Gabriel & Co is made from two intertwined strands of silver to represent togetherness. All proceeds of the necklace benefit the National CASA/GAL Association and its mission to find permanent homes for neglected and abused children.

The Happiness Planner

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Happiness Planner

This isn't your typical planner. The Happiness Planner (which retails for $60) is filled with self-development and management tools to keep your goals and mental health in check—which we could all use a little help with this year. Bonus: It was founded by BIPOC women.

Oxygenetix foundation

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Oxygenetix

Lucky recipients will receive a year's supply of the award-winning foundation from Oxygenetix, which uses aloe vera to heal and protect your skin while you're wearing the makeup. The brand supports burn victims at the Burn Institute.

Rita Hazan hair treatment

Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment $42 SHOP IT Dermstore

Faster and lighter than a traditional hair mask, the Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment repairs color-damaged hair from the inside out. The NYC-based brand is owned by Rita Hazan, a woman of color.

HFactor Hydrogen Water

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of HFactor

HFactor, a female POC-owned brand, is the first functional water supercharged with benefits of molecular hydrogen—aka, a science-backed formula that increases athletic performance and delivers powerful antioxidants. Stars will receive a gift pack and a voucher for an entire case of the waters.

Signed by McFly fashion

Presenters and performers will receive a gift card to Black-owned fashion label Signed by McFly, which is known for genderless designs that have caught the eye of professional athletes and musicians.

Anti-racist children's book

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Once Upon a Blume

Change-Maker Village is an anti-racist children's book that provides action items for creating change at any age. It was created by an all-women team of Disney and Forbes alums, and all profits go to the NAACP.