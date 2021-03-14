Blue Ivy Just Won a Grammy, Making Her the Second-Youngest Winner *Ever*

We aren't jealous of many 9-year-olds, but we totally wish we were Blue Ivy Carter RN. Not only does she get to call Beyoncé and Jay-Z "mom" and "dad" on the daily, but today, March 14th, Blue Ivy won her first Grammy Award. Yeah, she's totally cooler than us.

The young star claimed the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Music Video for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl," which sparked a viral selfie challenge among Black women around the world when it was released in July of 2019. The music video was released last August.

Blue Ivy shares the award with Guyanese rapper SAINt JHN and Nigerian singer WizKid, the video's directors and producers, along with Queen Bey herself, obvi. The win makes Blue Ivy the second youngest Grammy award winner ever, behind The Peasall Sisters' Leah Peasall, who took home a trophy at age eight for her credit on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

Blue's vocals can be heard on "Brown Skin Girl" and she memorably shows off her patty-cake skills in the video. See the video for yourself below.