Beyoncé Just Earned Her Spot in Grammys History With Her 28th Win

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been huge, despite being a stripped-back version of the award show we usually see. Case in point? Beyoncé quite literally made history by taking home her 28th trophy, making her the woman with the most Grammy awards—ever.

At this year's award show, Beyoncé earned nine nominations—the most of any artist. Aside from huge nods for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, she also earned nominations in film music and music videos.

When her name was announced as the winner of Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade," she was understandably emotional, as that was the win that pushed her over the top into history. The ever-so-humble artist—who had already snagged three trophies in this year's awards, including one with daughter Blue Ivy—sat stunned in her seat before taking the stage.

In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé gushed over her children, especially her fellow winner and daughter Blue, and gave a sweet shout-out to her fellow "beautiful Black kings and queens" in music.

Beyoncé won her very first Grammy Awards in 2000 as part of Destiny's Child. The group won Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal. Since then, she's cruised through the Recording Academy, picking up huge wins along the way.

Beyoncé's Bey Hive has been lighting up Twitter over her wins—but then again, when are they not lighting up Twitter?

But there was perhaps no one more excited than fellow nominee Taylor Swift, who nearly vibrated right out of the tent cheering so hard.