These Are All The Best Dressed Celebs at The 2021 Grammy Awards
Music's biggest night always comes with grand fashion moments to match. Whether celebrating in person or virtually, celebs pulled out all the stops for the 63rd Grammy Awards. Artists showed out in show-stopping gowns and blinding jewelry. From Megan Thee Stallion to H.E.R., these are all the best-dressed celebs at the 2021 Grammys.
Megan Thee Stallion
The first-time Grammy-nominated rapper wanted to stand out for the occasion and chose a show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana gown and Chopard jewelry. The nominee for best new artist looked stunning in her strapless gown with a thigh slit and dramatic train.
Maren Morris
Country singer Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that's straight out of a fairytale. The silky number features a plunging neckline, glittery detailing, and train.
H.E.R.
We're getting major Stevie Nicks vibes from the 11-time nominee. She wore a Dundas World ensemble and topped it off with purple tinted glasses to match.
Mickey Guyton
Guynton is the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category thanks to her song "Black Like Me." To celebrate the occasion she wore a sheer Valentino dress with embroidered flowers.
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe's Grammy look has a sentimental meaning behind it, and Thom Browne is the designer lucky enough to have brought her dreams to life with this embezzled ensemble.
Harry Styles
The leather blazer, the green boa, the black heeled boots. Need we say more?
Chloe Bailey
Head-to-toe Louis Vuitton was Chloe's choice for her first Grammy Awards. The award-nominated artist paired the gown with liquid leather leggings to give her otherwise classic look a little edge.
Halle Bailey
Like her sister, Halle wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble and stunned in her designer mini dress and matching headwrap.
Ingrid Andress
The Colorado native stunned in this killer Armani Privé suit. In her interview with Giuliana Rancic, she said that she was never really lady-like, and so wearing a powerful two-piece was much better suited for her.
Dua Lipa
The "Don't Start Me Now" singer wore a custom Versace dress to this year's awards. She said the butterflies on the sheer, cut-out dress were very symbolic to her in 2020.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift declared the beginning of spring with her flowery Oscar de La Renta mini dress.
HAIM
Sisters Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim made a statement with their combined light purple Prada looks.