These Are All The Best Dressed Celebs at The 2021 Grammy Awards

Pia Velasco
Updated Mar 14, 2021 @ 9:32 pm
Credit: Getty Images

Music's biggest night always comes with grand fashion moments to match. Whether celebrating in person or virtually, celebs pulled out all the stops for the 63rd Grammy Awards. Artists showed out in show-stopping gowns and blinding jewelry. From Megan Thee Stallion to H.E.R., these are all the best-dressed celebs at the 2021 Grammys.

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The first-time Grammy-nominated rapper wanted to stand out  for the occasion and chose a show-stopping Dolce & Gabbana gown and Chopard jewelry. The nominee for best new artist looked stunning in her strapless gown with a thigh slit and dramatic train. 

Maren Morris

Credit: Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Country singer Maren Morris wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that's straight out of a fairytale. The silky number features a plunging neckline, glittery detailing, and train. 

H.E.R.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We're getting major Stevie Nicks vibes from the 11-time nominee. She wore a Dundas World ensemble and topped it off with purple tinted glasses to match. 

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Guynton is the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category thanks to her song "Black Like Me." To celebrate the occasion she wore a sheer Valentino dress with embroidered flowers. 

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe's Grammy look has a sentimental meaning behind it, and Thom Browne is the designer lucky enough to have brought her dreams to life with this embezzled ensemble. 

Harry Styles

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The leather blazer, the green boa, the black heeled boots. Need we say more?

Chloe Bailey

Head-to-toe Louis Vuitton was Chloe's choice for her first Grammy Awards. The award-nominated artist paired the gown with liquid leather leggings to give her otherwise classic look a little edge. 

Halle Bailey

Like her sister, Halle wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble and stunned in her designer mini dress and matching headwrap.

Ingrid Andress

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Colorado native stunned in this killer Armani Privé suit. In her interview with Giuliana Rancic, she said that she was never really lady-like, and so wearing a powerful two-piece was much better suited for her. 

Dua Lipa

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The "Don't Start Me Now" singer wore a custom Versace dress to this year's awards. She said the butterflies on the sheer, cut-out dress were very symbolic to her in 2020. 

Taylor Swift

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Swift declared the beginning of spring with her flowery Oscar de La Renta mini dress. 

HAIM

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

Sisters Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim made a statement with their combined light purple Prada looks. 

