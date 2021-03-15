These Are The Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Grammy Awards
The 63rd Grammy Awards are here. With Beyoncé on the verge of breaking multiple awards, Harry Styles up for his first award, and performances from Cardi B and Doja Cat, there's a lot to be excited about—but we're currently over here thinking about all the great hair and makeup looks. From Megan Thee Stallion's two-toned lips to Doja Cat's trendy mullet, these are the best beauty looks from the 2021 Grammys.
Megan Thee Stallion
Apart from making our Best Dressed list, Megan Thee Stallion also stunned with her beauty look. The rapper has a two-toned lip and beautiful long, acrylic nails.
Mapy
With a bold red lip, delicately designed baby hairs with rhinestones, and a genie-style ponytail, the Grammy-nominated violinist stole the show at the red carpet.
Phoebe Bridgers
The indie-rock musician kept her hair and makeup fairly traditional, but made her lips pop with a powerful dark lip.
Doja Cat
Smoky, grungy vibes were the name of the game for Doja Cat's makeup look. To take it to the next level, she styled her hair in a trendy mullet-style.
Lizzo
To present the award of Best New Artist, Lizzo matched her shiny pink dress to her three extra large barrettes.
H.E.R.
The R&B singer killed it on the red carpet with her head-to-toe velvet look, and her makeup raised the beauty bar too. The "Slow Down" singer wore a multi-colored eyeshadow look and a very '90s-inspired lip look with brown lipstick.
Dua Lipa
The "Don't Stop Me Now" singer wore several sparkly pink outfits for her Grammys performance, and her makeup matched, too. She had baby pink nail polish and shimmery fuchsia eyeshadow.
Billie Eilish
If there's anyone who commits to a look, it's Eilish. Here, she matched her Gucci outfit to her intricate manicure—now that's dedication.
Cardi B
Styled with a deep side part (sorry, Gen Z), the rapper's pink, wet look gave off some serious "WAP" vibes for the first-ever performance of her popular song.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé just made history after winning her 28th Grammy Award, making her the artist with the most awarded artist in Grammy history. For the big occasion, Queen Bey wore her hair (and her earrings) super big, too.