Whether you're a Beyoncé fan or on team Taylor Swift, find out who all of the Grammy Awards nominees and winners are this year, and see our fave Grammys red carpet fashion looks, musical performances, celebrity Instagrams, and the most memorable speeches from years past. Plus, HelloGiggles has the 411 on how to recreate your favorite Grammys beauty looks without having to spend a fortune.

Most Recent

Taylor Swift Revised Her ‘Folklore’ Credits and Now Joe Alwyn Is a Grammy Winner
That's what we call a power couple.
The Internet Was Right—Billie Eilish Covered Her Blonde Hair With a Wig for Weeks
Eilish showed off her Grammys wig and the bleaching process on her Instagram Stories.
You Just Wait Until You See What Blue Ivy Did With Her First Grammy
Honestly, not a bad idea.
Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to Perform at the Grammys
*And* she created her own look.
Lizzo Wore These $8 Drugstore Lashes for Her Flawless Grammys Look
And we're buying them to stand out on our Zoom calls.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Threw a Glamorous Last-Minute “House Grammys” Party
The party isn't over until Miles says so.
More Grammys

The Internet Lost Its Chill Over This Harry Styles and Taylor Swift *Moment* at the Grammys
We need that video translated ASAP.
Here’s Why People Are Upset About Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year Win at the Grammys
Eilish said Megan Thee Stallion should have won...where have we heard this before?
Taylor Swift Gave Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shoutout While Accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year
Beyoncé Just Earned Her Spot in Grammys History With Her 28th Win
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Accepting a Grammy Together Is Friendship Goals
Cardi B Completely Changed Up Her Hair for the Grammys, and It's Perfect

Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Female Rapper to Win the Best New Artist Grammy in 2 Decades

She's the first to win since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

All Grammys

These Are All The Best Dressed Celebs at The 2021 Grammy Awards
Blue Ivy Just Won a Grammy, Making Her the Second-Youngest Winner *Ever*
Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Clue About Her Top-Secret Grammys Performance
Take a Sneak Peek Inside the Gift Bags Stars Will Receive at the 2021 Grammys
Lana Del Rey got her Grammys dress at the same place you got your homecoming dresses
Women supporting other women artists was our favorite 2020 Grammys trend
How to get Demi Lovato's tousled waves from the Grammys
Billie Eilish just became only the second artist to sweep the top Grammy award categories
The internet's best reactions to this year's EPIC Grammys red carpet
Grammys 2020: Here's who we predicted would win and who actually won
Cardi B wore a $5 million necklace to the Grammys, nbd
All the beauty products used to get Camila Cabello's Grammys look, starting at $3
These are all the most '90s moments at the 2020 Grammys
The Jonas Brothers wore makeup to the Grammys — here's how to get their look
Demi Lovato's emotional Grammys performance will have you crying along with her
How to recreate Gwen Stefani's pin-straight Grammys hair for $12
We are living for these 2020 Grammys behind-the-scenes moments
Being extra is THE fashion trend at the 2020 Grammy Awards
Men in pink is officially a Grammys red carpet trend, and we have heart-eyes
Sparkly manicures are stealing the show on the 2020 Grammys red carpet
Bebe Rexha dropped her mental health diagnosis on the Grammys red carpet, and we fully support her
Billy Porter's blue eyeshadow at the 2020 Grammys is our makeup goals
Why is Taylor Swift not at the Grammys?
Ariana Grande's Cinderella dress is everything the Grammys red carpet deserves
Here's how Kobe Bryant is being remembered at the 2020 Grammys
