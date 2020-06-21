Taylor Swift Revised Her ‘Folklore’ Credits and Now Joe Alwyn Is a Grammy Winner
That's what we call a power couple.
The Internet Was Right—Billie Eilish Covered Her Blonde Hair With a Wig for Weeks
Eilish showed off her Grammys wig and the bleaching process on her Instagram Stories.
You Just Wait Until You See What Blue Ivy Did With Her First Grammy
Honestly, not a bad idea.
Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to Perform at the Grammys
*And* she created her own look.
Lizzo Wore These $8 Drugstore Lashes for Her Flawless Grammys Look
And we're buying them to stand out on our Zoom calls.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Threw a Glamorous Last-Minute “House Grammys” Party
The party isn't over until Miles says so.