They did *not* hold back, and we love them for it.

Here Are All of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Best Quotes From The Golden Globes

When you have hosts like Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, you already know the awards show is going to be full of hilarious zingers. At the 2021 Golden Globes, Fey and Poehler started the night strong with not only some funny quips, but also some harsh jabs at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and some truths about nominees.

We're pulling together the hosts' best quotes from the night—both funny and poignant—that are definitely worth remembering.

In Fey and Poehler's opening, both delivered memorable lines, like Fey's quip about Emily in Paris and its unexpected nomination. She jokingly—or not so jokingly— said, a "French exit is what I did after watching one episode of Emily in Paris," and okay, she went there!

She didn't stop there, though. Fey also hilariously pointed out that this *entire* night could have been an email. Don't we know it!

But Fey and Poehler kept it serious too, calling out the diversity issue in Hollywood and especially with the HFPA. Though Fey's line about the HFPA being made up of about 90 "international no Black journalists" sounded light, it was definitely a pointed jab at the Golden Globes' governing body.

Poehler also did *not* hold back when highlighting the fact that for the first time ever, three women were nominated together in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes. Poehler addressed this history-making event, saying, "There are great directors nominated tonight: Regina King for One Night in Miami, Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, and two other people, but we're out of time!"