Kiernan Shipka and January Jones Just Threw It Back to 2011 With Their Golden Globes Looks

Red carpet looks, throwback photos, and celebrity friendships are a few of our favorite things. Lucky for us, Kiernan Shipka and January Jones just delivered all of that in their perfect Golden Globes posts Sunday night. It all started when Jones posted an old photo of herself in her bombshell red gown from the 2011 awards show.

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," Jones wrote alongside a photo of herself in the still-stunning dress rocking an unstructured hair and makeup look perfect for at-home viewing. The former Mad Men actress also juxtaposed her current anti-red-carpet look with a photo of her first wearing the dress in full Hollywood glam a decade ago.

Then, Shipka (Jones' TV daughter on Mad Men) decided to join in on the throwback fun. "Hey @januaryjones I heard we're putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago," she wrote on her own Instagram. The Sabrina star shared an adorable photo of her and Jones at the 2011 awards show alongside a photo of herself wearing the same purple velvet dress she wore to the show as a mere 11-year-old.