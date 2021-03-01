Karl Cook Surprising Kaley Cuoco for the Golden Globes Will Make You Happy Cry

Kaley Cuoco may not have taken home any Golden Globes last night; but that doesn't mean this past weekend still wasn't one of the highlights of her career. While out celebrating her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, she met fellow best TV actress nominee and her personal "comedy queen," Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, and the surprises didn't stop there. On Saturday, February 27th, the Flight Attendant actress was shocked beyond belief when her husband, Karl Cook, who has been away for several weeks at the Winter Equestrian Festival, waltzed through the front doors of their home.

Cuoco tearfully shared the exciting news on her Instagram Story, "Most of you know [Karl] has been away at WEF for many weeks and has many more weeks of travel so I knew he wouldn't be back to celebrate the Globes with me," she continued. "Well, I just answered the door and he came back!"

Image zoom Credit: @kaleycuoco, Instagram

Because the red carpet and award show was virtual this year, Cuoco said she wasn't planning on asking Cook to make the long journey home to be with her. But, it looks like her hubby had his own secret (and very romantic, might we add!) master plan up his sleeve.

"I can't believe you did that," she cried. "I'm so glad you're here."

Cook by her side, Cuoco sadly didn't win either nomination she was up for—Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy for The Flight Attendant—but she sure did have one hell of an award show afterparty.

Heels off, engulfed in her beautiful Oscar de la Renta dress, surrounded by a half-eaten box of pizza, a cake, cookies, a casserole of mac and cheese, and a few hair extensions, Cuoco joked on Instagram, "I would like to thank...never mind!!"