This Year’s Golden Globes Ambassadors Should Look Familiar—Here’s Why 

Happening almost two months later than usual, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just three short days away and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton Hotel. We would be lying if we said we aren't still reeling over this year's biggest snubs and nomination surprises. Like us, fans and much of Hollywood have been fuming over the lack of diversity among the 2021 Golden Globe film and television nominees.

However, it seems as though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is trying to make up for their efforts elsewhere. Here's everything you need to know about this year's Golden Globes Ambassadors.

Who Are the 2021 Golden Globes Ambassadors?

As announced by 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan—sons of Pierce Brosnan—this year's Golden Globes Ambassadors will be Satchel and Jackson Lee. The Lee siblings will go down as one of the most historic choices in HFPA history as they are the first two siblings of color to be elected. (How did it take this long?!) And, Jackson will be the first Black male Ambassador. (Again, it's 2021 and the HFPA is just now appointing a Black male Ambassador?)

Who Are Satchel and Jackson Lee?

The question everyone wants to know: who are the Lees? Satchel and Jackson are the offspring of none other than three-time Golden Globe nominee Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee.

Satchel, who is 26 years old, says she's been watching the Golden Globes for as long as she can recall and is "proud to carry our father's legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts." She is also the creative director behind the queer and intersectional arts and culutre magazine, DRØME.

Jackson, on the other hand, is quite literally following in his father's footsteps and designing a pair of shoes in conjunction with the Nike Air Jordan brand. In a recent pre-Golden Globes roundtable, the 24-year-old designer went in deep sharing that he told Gucci he would only be game if he could have a "good hand" in creating their Golden Globe design looks. "It was really important for me to be involved in the design process," he explained. "They helped us bring our creations to life."

Satchel seconded that notion stating, "This kind of feels like a coming-out moment for me in a way. We aren't really public people, so to be on stage is a big deal," she continued. "I just want to set the tone and kind of really get specific about distilling who I am as a person in this one look as possible."

What Do Golden Globes Ambassadors Do?

To an outsider, being a Golden Globes Ambassador might seem a little…silly? Unnecessary? But in Hollywood, it's a very prestigious honor. Pegged as representatives of "Hollywood's next generation," the Lee siblings will assist with tasks throughout the Golden Globe Awards ceremony as well as bring recognition to two philanthropic causes of their choosing.

Satchel has selected Callen-Lorde as her philanthropic organization while Jackson will be raising awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters. "It's an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City," she said.

How Do You Get Picked to Be Golden Globes Ambassadors?