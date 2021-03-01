The late Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The actor's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award virtually in an emotional speech, imagining all the "beautiful" things he would say and all the people he would thank.

"He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices," she started. She then thanked several individuals on his team both on- and off-set by name.

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring," she continued, "something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, 'you can,' that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment."

Ledward then added several more names of people Boseman "would thank," including his co-star Viola Davis and producer Denzel Washington, before personally thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the opportunity to accept the award.

"I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that," she said.

She ended the speech by tearfully addressing her late husband directly. "And hon, you keep 'em coming."