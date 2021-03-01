The Best Twitter Reactions to the 2021 Golden Globes

An awards show that's virtually broadcast from all over the world is just begging to be talked about. All the stars stayed home for the 2021 Golden Globes, which meant we had plenty of unusual antics, including some technical difficulties while the trophies were handed out. The night also welcomed a few awkward moments, some hilarious quips, and Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye hoodie.

As always, the internet was incredibly vocal about the awards show as a whole, so here are the best Twitter reactions from the night, starting with what appears to be Bernie Sanders hanging out with Cynthia Nixon in her Zoom call.

Yes, we *are* all Olivia Colman trying to see Sarah Paulson's pupper.

Sudeikis called into the Golden Globes in a tie-dye hoodie, and you know what? He's definitely a quarantine mood, and we're all here for it. Plus, we love Ted Lasso, so, there's that.

Okay, maybe not everyone was here for the hoodie.

There was also an incredibly touching moment where a group of kids were asked if they knew who Chadwick Boseman was and every single one of them said Black Panther. We're not crying, you are.

Also, this very wise person noticed the uncanny similarity between Kenan Thompson's character on the Golden Globes and his character of Pierre Escargot from All That.

People just also really loved joking about the fact that this whole show is on Zoom, making it a little more relatable than other years.

We're so grateful for the internet.

And we love Jane Fonda just as much as the rest of the Twitterverse.

We also can't get over Jodie Foster and her wife wearing PJs, chilling with their dog, who was wearing a matching collar. Iconic.