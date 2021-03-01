The Internet Still Can’t Get Over Anya Taylor-Joy’s Golden Globes Look

Having been nominated for two Golden Globes at last night's, February 28th, event—Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Emma, and Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV for her role as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit—Anya Taylor-Joy knew she needed show up, even if no one really showed up for the COVID-safe show. But nonetheless, Taylor-Joy turned heads in a custom plunging Dior couture gown in emerald green and a set of Tiffany diamond accessories worth $1 million.

Perhaps in homage to classic 1960s fashion, which Taylor-Joy got to play with in Queen's Gambit, the actress's Golden Globes gown came with a matching waist belt, kimono, and sparkling green pumps. The entire ensemble, styled by Law Roach, screams Jackie Kennedy, but less conservative.

According to Elle, the Tiffany jewels selected to be worn with the sparkling emerald consist of a $195,000 platinum and diamonds pendant, $1,500,000 platinum and diamond earrings, and a $130,000 platinum and diamond ring. Wow.

And with a platinum dye job to match, Taylor-Joy seriously looked like a Golden Globes edition of Barbie.

Taylor-Joy ended up taking home the award for Best Actress in The Queen's Gambit (her first of many big acting awards, we presume), and according to Twitter, Taylor-Joy also took home the honor of being the best dressed person at the mostly virtual event.