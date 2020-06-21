Golden Globes

HelloGiggles has everything you need to know about this year's Golden Globe Awards. Find out who the Golden Globes winners are, which celebrity presenters flubbed their lines (it happens to the best of us!), and what fashion and beauty trends swept the red carpet. Plus, see photos of all of the night's best dressed celebrities and cute celebrity couples, as well as the the Golden Globes after-party fashion looks that made our radar.

Most Recent

Here’s Why NBC Won’t Be Airing the 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony
"Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."
There’s Actually a Sweet Reason Jason Sudeikis Wore That Hoodie to the Golden Globes
Supportive siblings—we love to see it!
Karl Cook Surprising Kaley Cuoco for the Golden Globes Will Make You Happy Cry
This beats any silly trophy.
The Internet Still Can’t Get Over Anya Taylor-Joy’s Golden Globes Look
She was dripping in emerald green and over $1 million worth of Tiffany.
Chadwick Boseman's Widow Delivered an Emotional Speech While Accepting His Golden Globes Award
"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring."
The Best Twitter Reactions to the 2021 Golden Globes
Everyone's talking about Jason Sudeikis' sweatshirt, obviously.
Advertisement

More Golden Globes

Sarah Hyland Used a $4 Eyeshadow Palette for Her Golden Globes Beauty Look
She used a full face of TikTok-viral items.
Here Are All of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Best Quotes From the Golden Globes
They did *not* hold back, and we love them for it.
These Are All The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Golden Globes
These Are the Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Ellen Pompeo Calls Out the HFPA's "Unacceptable" Lack of Diversity
Kiernan Shipka and January Jones Just Threw It Back to 2011 With Their Golden Globes Looks

This Year’s Golden Globes Ambassadors Should Look Familiar—Here’s Why 

We’re *really* excited over this year’s pick. 

All Golden Globes

Joey King got whacked on the head with Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe, and TBH, we're so jealous
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon bummed champagne off Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes, and LOL
20 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies You Can Rent or Stream Right Now
How to get the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes
Ansel Elgort sang during his Golden Globes 2020 bit and Twitter can't quite handle it
The 2020 Golden Globes after-party fashion was just as good as (if not better than) the red carpet
Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt were #FriendGoals at the 2020 Golden Globes
These behind-the-scenes pics from the 2020 Golden Globes are giving us serious FOMO
Brad Pitt said he would have "shared the raft" with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, and we agree
Awkwafina just made Golden Globes history with her 2020 "Best Actress" win
Michelle Williams delivered a mic-drop of an acceptance speech you have to hear
The 2020 Golden Globes was a disco party thanks to these sparkly looks
Kate McKinnon's heartfelt speech proves how important Ellen has been for LGBTQ representation
The Golden Globes Best Director nominations list didn't include a single woman, and Twitter is not having it
Men wearing makeup was our favorite part of the 2020 Golden Globes
There is a blue wave happening at the 2020 Golden Globes
Statement-making sleeves are slaying at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet
Kate McKinnon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more celebs are wearing the hell out of pantsuits at the 2020 Golden Globes
Shiny bobs are taking center stage at the Golden Globes
Feathers are all the rage on the Golden Globes red carpet
Billy Porter arrived in an extravagant feather train at the 2020 Golden Globes—and we're literally dying
This is the first year the Golden Globes are using gender-neutral titles for their ambassadors—and here's why that's so important
The 25 best Golden Globes fashion moments of the decade
The 27 Best Golden Globes Hairstyles of All Time
These are the 12 Best Golden Globes Beauty Looks of the Decade
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com