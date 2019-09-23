Viola Davis wearing silver sneakers with her 2019 Emmys gown is a mood
There are two types of women in this world: Those who can’t wait for an excuse to wear heels and those who can’t wait for a chance to take them off. Viola Davis proved to us last night that she is part of the second camp, casting off her red carpet heels and donning a pair of fabulous, metallic sneakers with her floor-length gown on stage at the 2019 Emmys.
The How to Get Away with Murder star, who was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, looked like a vision in a custom black-and-white Alberta Ferretti gown, a three-strand layered Forevermark diamond necklace (get that glitz, girl), and a naturally curly Afro hairstyle.
Davis may have walked the red carpet in black peep-toe platform pumps, but in a fashion decision we can all relate to, she said “girl, bye” to the uncomfy stilettos for her on-stage appearance.
Instead, Davis strutted out to give the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in cushy, silver sneakers because, well, she can. And you know what? We are living for the casual chic combo. The shiny kicks featured a cool layered platform sole with black-and-white stripes and black laces, perfectly complementing her elegant, black-and-white dress. How’s that for comfort and style?
Naturally, the internet showed respect for Davis’s functional footwear choice.
Davis was also recently named the face of L’Oréal Paris, proving that she is here to make waves in both the beauty and fashion industries. We’re taking notes.