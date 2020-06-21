Emmys

Check out all of the red carpet fashion, best beauty looks, and noteworthy nominees from the Emmy Awards. Plus, find out how to recreate the styles of your favorite stars with affordable makeup picks and lookalike fashion finds.

There's a Really Good Reason You Won't See Jennifer Aniston at the Emmy Awards
After everything that's happened, who could blame her?
Mj Rodriguez Made History as the First Trans Star to Earn a Lead Acting Emmy Nom
Rodriguez is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series in 'Pose.'
Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted a Major ‘Gilmore Girls’ Shoutout at the Emmys
We've missed you, Stars Hallow.
Tracee Ellis Ross Made Her Own Red Carpet for the Emmys
As if our queen would settle for anything less.
Regina King Just Tied The Record for Most Emmys Won by a Black Actor Ever
Her win marked *another* monumental moment in Emmys history, too.
Yes, David! The Internet Is Freaking Out About 'Schitt's Creek' Sweeping the Emmys
The Roses are on fire tonight.
The Best Beauty Looks From the 2020 Emmys
Pajamas Are a Total Fashion Trend at the 2020 Emmys
This Is Who We Predict Will Win Emmys This Year
Zendaya Just Got Her First Emmy Nom, and Everyone Is Losing It
Mandy Moore's rosy nude lipstick from the Emmys is only $18 on Amazon, so run, don't walk
IMHO: Beyoncé will become an EGOT, but it will likely take much longer than it should

Halsey's natural curls looked gorgeous on the 2019 Emmys red carpet

Michelle Williams just shut down the Equal Pay debate in her 2019 Emmys speech
Red and pink is the official color combo trend of the 2019 Emmys
'80s-inspired puffy sleeves are making a major comeback on the Emmys red carpet
Cinderella blue dresses are ruling the 2019 Emmys red carpet—because who doesn't want to be a Disney princess?
Gwendoline Christie looks like Jesus on the Emmys red carpet and Twitter feels SAVED
All of the best dressed stars at the 2019 Emmy Awards, in our humble opinion
Every beauty look we love at the 2019 Emmy Awards
Laverne Cox already wins for best 2019 Emmys accessory with this meaningful clutch
Sophie Turner got ready for the Emmys in the *exact* way we would
Our favorite Emmys red carpet looks of all time, from feather tutu to tuxedo mini
Here's why Game of Thrones's Gwendoline Christie submitted her own damn self for an Emmy after HBO didn't
Billy Porter is making history as the first openly gay black man nominated for lead actor in a drama at the Emmy's
You probably missed Kit Harington give Rose Leslie the most heartfelt shoutout at the Emmys
In defense of Issa Rae checking her phone at the Emmys
Chrissy Teigen had the perfect clapback to a fan who asked if she was pregnant
Yara Shahidi rocked a glorious unibrow on the 2018 Emmys red carpet
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein recycled her wedding dress from a previous marriage at the 2018 Emmys
Fans noticed this weird connection between Hilary Duff and the 2018 Emmy winners
Did Donald Glover show up to the 2018 Emmys as his Atlanta character Teddy Perkins?
One of these 2018 Emmy gowns could be the wedding dress you've been looking for
Tracee Ellis Ross's massive pink Emmys gown is basically Sixteen Candles meets black girl magic
Bright yellow is the biggest red carpet trend at the 2018 Emmy Awards
The cast of Queer Eye look like time travelers from different decades at the 2018 Emmys
Sandra Oh looks like a chic red envelope at the 2018 Emmys
Issa Rae looks like Cinderella in a jumpsuit on the 2018 Emmys red carpet
