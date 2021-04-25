The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Oscars

With the 2021 Oscars taking place during the pandemic for the first time, this Academy Awards ceremony is bound to look quite different from years prior, not limited to the red carpet looks. While many celebrities will be attending in person, others will be tuning in via live stream, so their fashion choices may reflect such.

Of course, we're eager to see what they are all wearing. From Carey Mulligan and Reese Witherspoon to Viola Davis and Zendaya, we're keeping our eyes peeled to the Oscars live stream and Instagram to see what our favorite stars are wearing tonight.