The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Oscars
With the 2021 Oscars taking place during the pandemic for the first time, this Academy Awards ceremony is bound to look quite different from years prior, not limited to the red carpet looks. While many celebrities will be attending in person, others will be tuning in via live stream, so their fashion choices may reflect such.
Of course, we're eager to see what they are all wearing. From Carey Mulligan and Reese Witherspoon to Viola Davis and Zendaya, we're keeping our eyes peeled to the Oscars live stream and Instagram to see what our favorite stars are wearing tonight.
Carey Mulligan
Dressed to emulate an Oscar, the Promising Young Woman star wore a two-piece gold Valentino gown for her big night.
Viola Davis
Davis's stunning white gown helped the world make it known that this Oscar-nominated actress is the star of the show.
Celeste Waite
Statements were made! The Best Song nominee carried her heart with her on the red carpet.
Maria Bakalova
The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star stunned on the red carpet with a plunging Louis Vuitton gown.
Laverne Cox
Cox did not come to play with this vibrant Cristian Siriano look. She. Served. LEWKS!
Andra Day
Dressing up as an Oscar is a big trend this year, and Day showed up to win.
Vanessa Kirby
Pretty in pink is the name of the game for the Pieces Of A Woman star.
Amanda Seyfried
The Mank star wore a flowy Armani gown for the 2021 Academy Awards.
Zendaya
Nobody does a red carpet quite like Zendaya. The presenter stunned in a vibrant Valentino cutout gown and a blinding Bulgari necklace.
Halle Berry
The big bow at the front of Berry's Oscars gown makes it clear to the world that she is this year's Academy Award gift.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon stepped up the carpet with her pleated Christian Dior gown.
H.E.R.
Wearing a custom DUNDAS hooded cape and jumpsuit, the Oscar-nominated singer brought fresh fun to the red carpet.
Margot Robbie
Robbie paired her new beachy bangs with this silver couture Chanel gown.
Angela Bassett
Bassett and her puffy sleeves are the stars of the night.