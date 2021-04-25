The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Oscars

Pia Velasco
Updated Apr 25, 2021 @ 8:41 pm
Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

With the 2021 Oscars taking place during the pandemic for the first time, this Academy Awards ceremony is bound to look quite different from years prior, not limited to the red carpet looks. While many celebrities will be attending in person, others will be tuning in via live stream, so their fashion choices may reflect such. 

Of course, we're eager to see what they are all wearing. From Carey Mulligan and Reese Witherspoon to Viola Davis and Zendaya, we're keeping our eyes peeled to the Oscars live stream and Instagram to see what our favorite stars are wearing tonight. 

1 of 14

Carey Mulligan

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Dressed to emulate an Oscar, the Promising Young Woman star wore a two-piece gold Valentino gown for her big night. 

2 of 14

Viola Davis

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Davis's stunning white gown helped the world make it known that this Oscar-nominated actress is the star of the show. 

3 of 14

Celeste Waite

Credit: ABC

Statements were made! The Best Song nominee carried her heart with her on the red carpet. 

4 of 14

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star stunned on the red carpet with a plunging Louis Vuitton gown.

5 of 14

Laverne Cox

Cox did not come to play with this vibrant Cristian Siriano look. She. Served. LEWKS!

6 of 14

Andra Day

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Dressing up as an Oscar is a big trend this year, and Day showed up to win. 

7 of 14

Vanessa Kirby

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Pretty in pink is the name of the game for the Pieces Of A Woman star.

8 of 14

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

The Mank star wore a flowy Armani gown for the 2021 Academy Awards.

9 of 14

Zendaya

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Nobody does a red carpet quite like Zendaya. The presenter stunned in a vibrant Valentino cutout gown and a blinding Bulgari necklace. 

10 of 14

Halle Berry

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

The big bow at the front of Berry's Oscars gown makes it clear to the world that she is this year's Academy Award gift. 

11 of 14

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Witherspoon stepped up the carpet with her pleated Christian Dior gown. 

12 of 14

H.E.R.

Credit: ABC via Getty Images

Wearing a custom DUNDAS hooded cape and jumpsuit, the Oscar-nominated singer brought fresh fun to the red carpet. 

13 of 14

Margot Robbie

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Robbie paired her new beachy bangs with this silver couture Chanel gown. 

14 of 14

Angela Bassett

Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool, Getty Images

Bassett and her puffy sleeves are the stars of the night.

By Pia Velasco