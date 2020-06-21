Red Carpet

There's a Really Good Reason You Won't See Jennifer Aniston at the Emmy Awards
After everything that's happened, who could blame her?
These Are the Best Dressed Stars From the Met Gala Carpet
This year's Met Gala came back full force after having to take a break because of COVID. Held on September 13th, fashion's biggest night of the year brought out the biggest stars as well. This year's theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and while not *everyone* on the carpet felt in theme, many of them did. And even some of those who didn't have an obvious tie to Americana still looked incredible. For some of our favorite looks from this year's Met Gala, keep reading.
Elliot Page Looked Happier Than Ever to Be Wearing a Suit to His First Met Gala
Such a fitting Met Gala debut.
Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet
The look was *also* inspired by her favorite Barbie, of course.
We Just Have Some Questions About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
Are we sure it's really her in there?
Mj Rodriguez Made History as the First Trans Star to Earn a Lead Acting Emmy Nom
Rodriguez is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series in 'Pose.'
No One Had More Fun at the MTV Awards Than Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn
Can the 'WandaVision' co-stars show up to every award show going forward, please?
See All the Best Dressed Stars From the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Here’s Why NBC Won’t Be Airing the 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony
Adele Popped Up at an Oscars Afterparty, and, Wow, We've Missed Her
Andra Day Traded In Her Heels for Ugg Slippers at an Oscars Afterparty
Taylor Swift Revised Her ‘Folklore’ Credits and Now Joe Alwyn Is a Grammy Winner

The Internet Can’t Get Over Chadwick Boseman Not Winning at the Oscars

"Robbed," "Snubbed," "Used"…they all apply to the situation.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Just Made History at the 2021 Academy Awards
Zendaya Is a Neon Dream in Her Yellow Valentino Dress at the Oscars
Celebs Are Dressing Like Oscars For The 2021 Academy Awards
Celebrities Brought Their Beauty A-Game to The 2021 Oscars
The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Oscars
26 Oscar Trivia Questions to Ask During Your Virtual Watch Party
Take a Peek Inside the 2021 Oscars Gift Bags Stars Will Bring Home on Sunday
Here’s Where You Can Stream This Year's Oscar Nominees for Best Picture
The Internet Was Right—Billie Eilish Covered Her Blonde Hair With a Wig for Weeks
You Just Wait Until You See What Blue Ivy Did With Her First Grammy
Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to Perform at the Grammys
The 2021 Oscars Are Already Making History With These Much-Deserved Nominations
Lizzo Wore These $8 Drugstore Lashes for Her Flawless Grammys Look
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Threw a Glamorous Last-Minute “House Grammys” Party
The Internet Lost Its Chill Over This Harry Styles and Taylor Swift *Moment* at the Grammys
Here’s Why People Are Upset About Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year Win at the Grammys
Taylor Swift Gave Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shoutout While Accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year
Beyoncé Just Earned Her Spot in Grammys History With Her 28th Win
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Accepting a Grammy Together Is Friendship Goals
Cardi B Completely Changed Up Her Hair for the Grammys, and It's Perfect
Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Female Rapper to Win the Best New Artist Grammy in 2 Decades
Taylor Swift Dropped A Snippet of the New "Wildest Dreams" Version And It's Making Us Emotional
These Are the *Absolute* Best Tweets From This Year's Grammy Awards
These Are The Best Beauty Looks From The 2021 Grammy Awards
Phoebe Bridgers's Grammys Red Carpet Look Has a Sentimental Meaning
