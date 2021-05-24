Watch Pink's Aerial Performance With Her Daughter, Willow, at the BBMAs

We love a Pink performance, but you want to know what we love even more? A mother-daughter, Pink-Willow Sage Hart, award show performance! The celebrity families *showed up* last night at the Billboard Music Awards, and Pink's daughter and son, Jameson Moon Hart, age 4, stole the show and the red carpet for that matter.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer opened her BBMAs medley performance with an aerial rendition of her song "Cover Me in Sunshine," which features Willow's vocals on the track. The 9-year-old accompanied her mom on stage and eventually in the air, too, as they gracefully mirrored each other's acrobatic sequences during the chorus of the song. It was truly a beautiful sight to see.

Before Willow galloped off the stage, she and her mom embraced and exchanged a double high-five, which earned the little one a round of cheers and applause from the crowd. It was such a doting moment, and we're so proud of Willow for owning that stage!

And then her medley got *even* better...because she's Pink!

Her medley setlist included songs that expanded over the course of her 20+ years in the music industry. She covered hits like "Just Give Me a Reason," "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)," "Get the Party Started," "Just Like a Pill," and "So What." Pink also debuted her brand new song "All I Know So Far," and brought back her 2006 jam, "Who Knew."

The night just kept on getting better for the rockstar and her family.