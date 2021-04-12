The Internet Can’t Get Over Phoebe Dynevor’s Stunning BAFTAs Look

Lady Whistledown's quill is quaking after writing today's "scandal sheet," following Daphne Bridgerton' s Phoebe Dynevor's first post-Bridgerton in-person red carpet appearance. The blockbuster period drama series premiered back in December 2020, and our lives have been forever changed in the best way. *Cue the Duke of Hastings eating anything, literally anything with a spoon.*

As predicted, Dynevor was the diamond of the season at 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, April 11th. Glowing from head to toe, the 25-year-old actress arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall in a wondrous, black long-sleeved single-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress. The Bridgerton star carried very minimal jewelry last night, a doting pair of earrings and a single ring on her right hand. This isn't the first time she's been photographed in a Louis Vuitton number. She wore a LV thin shoulder-strap dress in a virtual appearance at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards in March.

Like us, much of the internet was sent into a tizzy after Dynevor's graceful arrival. It seems as though the duchess has won over her people with high regard and positive remarks. Here's what the ton is saying.

She truly is a site for sore eyes, isn't she? Absolutely beautiful!

One more for good measure because we can't get over how stunning she looks in this Louis Vuitton dress.