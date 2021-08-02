Is There Anything More Adorable Than Olympian Tom Daley Knitting in the Stands?

When he's not winning gold for Great Britain at the Olympics, diving champ Tom Daley is knitting up a storm while cheering on his team in the stands. Daley was photographed earlier this week working on a purple knit number (for the Instagram-famous French bulldog, Izzy) whilst in his Team Great Britain jersey during the Tokyo Olympics, and the internet has fallen in love with the gold medalist all over again.

"Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving," the official Olympics Twitter account tweeted on August 1st. He was killing time and watching the Women's 3m Springboard Final on Day 9 of the Olympics.

Tom Daley Credit: Clive Rose, Getty Images

And, of course, this is the most darling thing we've seen in a long time.

But those who have been following Daley's knitting Instagram (@madewithlovebytomdaley) weren't at all caught off guard by the quick knit sesh happening between dives. Daley started the Instagram page in September 2020 and has been sharing all his creations (including dog sweaters, baby hats, kitty couches, and sweaters for his son, Robert, and more) with the Instagram knitting and crochet community since. He even made his own swimwear—and we are *impressed*!

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," Daley said in a video posted to his account last week after securing gold in the men's synchronized 10 meter platform event. "So I ought to say thank you to all my followers on here for actually following along. But, not only that, this morning, I made a little cozy for my medal..."

Daley is also currently working on a Team Great Britain sweater as of today, August 2nd. He's prolific in his craft.

Tom Daley Credit: Clive Rose, Getty Images