See the Sweet Moment Simone Biles Was Reunited With Her Parents After the Olympics

After bringing home a bronze medal for her balance beam routine (and a silver medal alongside her fellow Team USA gymnasts) at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles returned to Houston and was warmly welcomed home by her fellow Texans—including her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, and her dog Rambo. Biles took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her arrival at the Houston airport on August 5th, and our hearts are full.

"Houston, I'm home," Biles captioned the August 5th Instagram post. "Thanks for making sure I didn't have to wait one more minute to see my family @united."

Biles, who pulled out of four competitions at the Games, became a history-making champion for mental health. She opened up to fans via social media about having the "twisties," which is a phenomenon that causes a gymnast to lose track of where they are in the air when doing stunts. Her advocacy for her personal health will be one of the most memorable takeaways from the Olympic Games this year.

And when Biles ultimately healed herself so that she could compete on the beam, she did so for herself—not necessarily to bring home any medals.

"It just felt really amazing. I'm proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven't done up in years and just put up a good set," she told Today. "That's all I really wanted, I wasn't expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did."