Simone Biles' Heartfelt Response to All the "Outpouring Love" Nearly Made Us Cry

Simone Biles pulled out of the final individual all-around competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on July 28th, later explaining that she was not in the right mental headspace to continue. Since making this huge decision, the outpouring of love Biles has received from fans, friends, and her fellow Team USA gymnasts has shown Biles is "more than my accomplishments and gymnastics."

"The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles tweeted on the 28th.

After flubbing her big move during the first vault rotation during the team finals on July 27th, Biles realized that she was not psychologically steady enough to move forward. She feared she would lose her team a medal and that she would be putting herself at risk for major injury if she continued competing.

"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to," Biles told reporters in Tokyo, per CNN. "I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I'm also not having as much fun."

Biles later said that she believes she suffering from the "twisties," which is a mental phenomenon that causes a gymnast to lose track of where they are in the air and forget how to stick a move they've done over and over again.

Despite her not being able to help her team secure a medal, Biles has done so much more in the long run. The replies under her tweet show just how inspiring her decision to focus on her mental health is.

And Biles is so much more than just a gymnast—she always has been—but now she's finally seen the truth.