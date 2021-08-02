Simone Biles Will Compete in the Olympics Balance Beam Final

It's her first since pulling out of all other events in the competition.

After Simone Biles pulled out of competing alongside her USA gymnastics teammates at the Tokyo Olympics last week to protect her mental health, she's making a comeback. On Monday morning, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles is competing in the balance beam final on Tuesday, marking her first event since she dropped out.

The big announcement came from Twitter, where the team's official account let fans know that both Biles and Suni Lee would be competing.

Last week, Biles withdrew from the all-around finals because she needed to "focus on her mental health," drawing both criticism and praise for her decision. She later told press that she didn't feel like she was in the right headspace to compete, which could have put her and her teammates in danger.

Later, Biles opened up about the situation on Instagram, explaining her decision to pull out of the competition in more detail. "My mind and body are simply not in sync," she wrote at the time. "I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health."

Now that she's feeling good enough to compete again, fans are excited to cheer her on once again.

The GOAT garnered support from all corners of the world when she chose to prioritize her mental health. Not only did her teammates stand by her, but plenty of other Olympians did as well. Michael Phelps, who is the most decorated Olympian ever, sent his support to Biles, telling Today, "This is an opportunity for all of us to really learn more about mental health, to all help each other out. For me, I want people to be able to have somebody that can support them, who's non-judgmental and who's willing to hold space. There's a lot that we can do to help one another and we have to start. We can't brush it under the rug anymore."