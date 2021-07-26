Here's When to Tune In to See Team USA Gymnasts Compete at the Olympics

The women's gymnastics is always one of our favorite events at the Olympics, and at this year's Games, Team USA is one of the best it's ever been. With Simone Biles leading the charge, you know watching the competition is going to be impressive. With the Olympics taking place in Tokyo, though, some of the event times might be hard to keep track of, but don't worry, we've put together a schedule of when to turn on your TV to catch the women's gymnastics in action.

Keep in mind that NBC and its affiliates and streaming apps will be airing Olympics coverage at all hours of the day and will rerun popular events during primetime, but this schedule will let you know when the events are live. Make sure to check your local listings if you have cable or tune in with the NBC app, on Peacock, or an Olympics app for all the coverage.

Women's Team Finals

The women's team finals will air at 6:45 a.m. ET on July 27th. Team USA is looking to take home its third consecutive gold medal in the event. Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum will represent Team USA in the finals. The group struggled during the qualifying round, finishing in second place behind Russia, but scoring starts over in the finals, meaning the U.S. women can still win gold.

Women's All Around Finals

The women's all around finals will air at 6:50 a.m. ET on July 29th. Biles and Lee will be repping Team USA, and Biles is looking to take home her second Olympics all around gold.

Women's Vault Finals

The women's vault finals will air at 4:45 a.m. ET on August 1st. Biles and Jade Carey will represent Team USA on the vault, where Biles is expected to throw her Yurchenko double pike.

Women's Uneven Bars Finals

The women's uneven bars finals will air at 6:27 a.m. ET on August 1st. Biles and Lee will compete for Team USA.

Women's Floor Exercise Finals

The women's floor exercise finals will air at 4:45 a.m. on August 2nd. Biles and Carey will rep Team USA.

Women's Balance Beam Finals

The women's balance beam finals are the last event to take place and will air at 4:48 a.m. ET on August 3rd. Biles and Lee will both compete in this event.