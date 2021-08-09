Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Shared the Sweetest Moment After Team USA Basketball's Win

Though spectators may not have been allowed at the Tokyo Olympics this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, soccer star Megan Rapinoe pulled a few strings to watch her fiancee and fellow Olympian, Sue Bird, take home gold alongside her U.S women's basketball team on August 7th—the seventh gold medal for Team USA.

Rapinoe, who won bronze with the U.S. women's soccer team, "somehow finagled a media credential," as Bird recalled in a post-game interview, to watch Bird play. "I am so proud of you @sbird10 ❤️," Rapinoe captioned a pic of her embracing Bird after her 90-75 win. "As if I could love you any more 🥰. Congrats baby!"

"I'm very lucky," Bird said in an interview after the game. "Obviously when your partner or your fiancee is also in the Olympics you would love to be able to go and support them, be around them, to give any kind of support possible."

She said of Rapinoe being able to watch the game, "We didn't really know it was going to happen until two days ago, it got confirmed. So I do I feel very lucky she was here to witness it, to share it with me."

During the game, Rapinoe was interviewed and said that Bird is "everything you would want in someone that you would look up to, and obviously, I get to be with her and I love her and that's the most special part...She's just such an amazing girl."