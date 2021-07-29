Leslie Jones' Olympics Commentary Is Truly the Best Part of the Games
She better be at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
If commentary was an Olympic sport, comedy queen Leslie Jones would be a three-time Olympic gold medalist by now. While she may not be in Tokyo reporting from the sidelines (we can only imagine her reaction if she got to speak with Caeleb Dressel), Jones has been posting premium comedic content around the clock as she cheers on her favorite athletes from home, like the rest of us. We're only about a week into the Games thus far, but her excitement and passion for the Olympics is getting us amped up for what's to come this next week in Tokyo.
From hyping up Team USA before a big competition to dropping hilarious one-liners, Jones' live Olympic commentary on her social media is guaranteed to bring a smile and laugh to your face. Catch up on some of Jones' funniest Olympic moments ahead!
*Watching bikers trying to peddle up a stone-paved hill* Jones: "Is this really necessary?!"
When she pointed out that horses deserve Olympic medals just as much as equestrians.
Jones' commentary on Dressel swimming is her literally reading every mind in America right now.
Anyone else keep one eye closed while watching beam routines?!
Jones' real thoughts on the Triathlon:
Finding out her "homegirl" Lily King made it back for another Olympics.
One word: Steeeeeeeeeve!!
Thank you, Leslie, for being such a delight during the Tokyo Games. We can't wait to see the rest of your commentary as the Olympics continue!