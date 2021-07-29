Leslie Jones' Olympics Commentary Is Truly the Best Part of the Games

If commentary was an Olympic sport, comedy queen Leslie Jones would be a three-time Olympic gold medalist by now. While she may not be in Tokyo reporting from the sidelines (we can only imagine her reaction if she got to speak with Caeleb Dressel), Jones has been posting premium comedic content around the clock as she cheers on her favorite athletes from home, like the rest of us. We're only about a week into the Games thus far, but her excitement and passion for the Olympics is getting us amped up for what's to come this next week in Tokyo.