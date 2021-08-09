Allyson Felix Closed Out the Tokyo Olympics With Her Record-Setting 11th Medal

Felix is now the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history.

Allyson Felix ended the Olympics on a high note when she and her teammates clinched a gold medal in the 4x400 meter relay on August 7th. The 35-year-old sprinter is now the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history, with a total of 11 medals: seven gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Felix's relay victory at the Tokyo games followed a bronze-medal-winning 400-meter final. She made her Olympic debut at the age of 18 in the 2004 Summer Games in Athens and has competed in a total of five Olympic Games.

Felix was thrilled to share her final Tokyo victory with teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu.

"The first was a very, very long time ago [in Athens 2004] when everything was new," Felix said after winning gold in the relay, as reported by CNN. "And this one everything is different but in a good way. I am so pleased it was running with these amazing women."

Felix credited her 2-year-old daughter, Camryn, for inspiring her to return to elite competition. The athlete shared that when she gave birth to Camryn in 2018 she was told by many that her career was over. Felix underwent an emergency cesarean section at 32 weeks due to preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication that causes high blood pressure.

After Camryn's birth, Felix and her former sponsor, Nike, parted ways in 2019. According to Felix, Nike had slashed her pay by 70 percent. The brand changed its maternity policy after Felix spoke out.