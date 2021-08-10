See the Sweet Moment Allyson Felix Was Reunited With Her Daughter After the Olympics

Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix has returned home to California with a gold medal and a bronze medal to add to her collection—and she had the best welcome committee waiting for her. She was greeted by family members including her husband, former track and field star Kenneth Ferguson, and the couple's adorable 2-year-old daughter, Camryn.

A sweet video posted to Instagram shows the moment Felix walked through the front door. "I missed you," Camryn can be heard saying in the video before complimenting her mom's glasses.

Not one to leave anyone out, Camryn also told Ferguson that she liked his shirt—a tee with his wife's face and name on the front. "Home," Felix captioned the video, followed by a pink heart emoji.

"Too sweet," commented former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan. Other stars including Katie Couric, actress Jessica Alba, and former track and field athlete Kara Goucher, who competed alongside Felix in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, commented with red heart emojis.

Once she was settled in at home, Felix posted another Instagram photo of herself sitting on the floor while Camryn perched on her back and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

"Every mom has a legacy in the making – mine is my daughter Camryn," Felix captioned the adorable picture. "As an Olympic Athlete, activist and mom, my legacy is more than medals – it's changing the world for my daughter and every daughter out there."