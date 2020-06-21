Olympics

Most Recent

Simone Biles Said It "Just Sucks" That the Olympics Didn't Go as Planned for Her
She said, though, that she knew it was in the team's best interest to pull out when she did.
Simone Biles Said the Support at the Olympics Showed Her a "Different Side of Gymnastics"
She thanked her teammates for being there during "the lowest of lows at the height of my career." 
This is What Allyson Felix Has to Say After the Olympics About Pregnancy Discrimination
The gold-medalist is working hard to get parents the pay and support they deserve.
See the Sweet Moment Allyson Felix Was Reunited With Her Daughter After the Olympics
We're definitely crying.
Katie Ledecky Is More Than Just a Gold-Medal-Winning Swimmer
The Olympian tells HelloGiggles about her time in Tokyo, how she protects her mental health, and what she loves outside of the pool.
Team USA Women Dominated the Medal Count at the Tokyo Olympics
They took home about 60% of the medals—because *of course* they did.
More Olympics

Allyson Felix Closed Out the Tokyo Olympics With Her Record-Setting 11th Medal
Felix is now the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Shared the Sweetest Moment After Team USA Basketball's Win
And Rapinoe's interview during the gold medal game at the Olympics is even sweeter.
See the Sweet Moment Simone Biles Was Reunited With Her Parents After the Olympics
Team USA Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock Is the First Black Woman to Win Gold in Wrestling
Taylor Swift Is Just Like the Rest of Us Fangirling Over Simone Biles
The U.S. Men's Fencing Team Wore Pink in Protest of a Teammate Accused of Assault

Is There Anything More Adorable Than Tom Daley Knitting at the Olympics?

He finished his Team GB cardigan, and it's *so* good.

All Olympics

Simone Biles Shared on Instagram Just How Terrifying the "Twisties" Can Be
Jonathan Owens Calls Girlfriend Simone Biles His "Champ" in the Sweetest Message of Support
Leslie Jones' Olympics Commentary Is Truly the Best Part of the Games
Simone Biles' Heartfelt Response to All the "Outpouring Love" Nearly Made Us Cry
Team USA Gymnast Sunisa Lee Wins Gold in the Olympics All-Around
Katie Ledecky Made History by Winning Olympic Gold in the 1500-Meter Freestyle Swim
Simone Biles Withdrew From the Olympics All Around Finals, but We've Never Been More Proud of Her
The Sweet Meaning Behind the Goggles This Team USA Swimmer Wore to Win Gold at the Olympics
The Girl Who Went Viral for Skateboarding in a Fairy Costume at Age 7 Is Now an Olympic Medalist
Simone Biles Withdrew From Olympic Gymnastics Team Finals for a Medical Issue
Here's When to Tune In to See Team USA Gymnasts Compete at the Olympics
Here's Why You Won't See the Team USA Gymnasts at the Olympics Opening Ceremony
Allyson Felix Will Cover Childcare Costs for Fellow Olympians, Which Is Both Inspiring and Infuriating
Here's Where to Buy the Cute Underwear Olympians Are Wearing This Summer
Sha'Carri Richardson Is Left Off the Olympic Relay Team and Will Not Go to Tokyo
Sha'Carri Richardson Responded to Her Suspension From the Olympic Team
Serena Williams Is Officially Not Competing in the Tokyo Olympics
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Will Be the First Transgender Athlete to Compete in the Olympics
Sha'Carri Richardson Is Already the Breakout Star of the Summer Olympics
How 8 of Our Fave Olympians are Staying Busy This Summer While Not in Tokyo
NBC is airing the best of the Summer Olympics, so you can cheer on Simone Biles stress-free
Simone Biles doesn't want birthday wishes from USA Gymnastics—she wants justice
Olympic figure skating treasures Maia and Alex Shibutani open up about what it's really like to be a sibling team
When do the 2018 Paralympics end? Sadly, they're not as long as the Olympics
When do the 2018 Paralympics start in PyeongChang?
