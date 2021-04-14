We knew red lace looked good, but we didn't know it could look *this* good.

We Just Want to Talk About Nicola Coughlan’s Flawless Dress at the Costume Awards

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan virtually attended the April 13th Costume Designer's Guild Awards, and she didn't let the virtual setting ruin a good time. Coughlan showed up to present the Distinguished Collaborator Award to producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers while wearing a gorgeous red lace Christopher Kane gown. She basically looked like a long lost member of the Spice Girls, and yes, she did, in fact, spice up our lives.

"Costume Designer's Guild Awards," Coughlan captioned her pre-show Instagram post. "So honoured to be presenting this @costumeawards award to @shondarhimes & @beersbetsy who so richly deserve it."

As the official Instagram account for the Christopher Kane design house noted, not only is Coughlan's dress red lace, but the lace is also flocked, meaning the ensemble is sexy and super soft. Flocked lace should be the only kind of lace, truth be told.

Bridgerton costar Kathryn Drysdale commented on Coughlan's post, "This dress" with a heart-eyes and a fire emoji. And both Rhimes and the designer himself commented a string of hearts under the post. The bell sleeves, the red lace, the Christian Louboutin strappy heels, the spiky updo—she's Baby Spice meets Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice, and we can't stand the goodness of this crossover.

And celeb friends weren't the only ones loving this look. Coughlan shared her look on Twitter and the fans went wild.

There haven't been many opportunities for us to turn looks this past year, but thankfully, fashionistas like Coughlan are giving us something to chew on while we wait for things to slowly, but surely, get back to normal.