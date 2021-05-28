Megan Fox Looked Like a Barbie at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Internet Loves It

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been making statements left and right this awards season. They wore matching black outfits (which included Kelly's tongue) to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last weekend, and last night, Fox and Kelly were Barbie and Ken at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Per usual, they gave the internet a lot to gossip about this morning.

Fox looked pretty in pink in a bubblegum-colored Mach & Mach satin jumpsuit that featured silver beaded straps and a corseted back. She paired the jumpsuit with matching silver bow heels from the same brand, and a silver beaded bag.

Kelly matched his Barbie girlfriend with a metallic silver shorts suit, white blazer with pink butterfly adornments, and pink striped socks.

Megan Fox Credit: Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for iHeartMedia

There's simply so much to love about this all-pink look. And fine, we'll deal with those mile-long nails Kelly rocked, too. Somehow the entire thing just works.

And as if Fox's getup couldn't look any better, she somehow managed to find a pink couch that upped the ante even further. We need a full pink-on-pink photo shoot with this set piece.

No offense to Machine Gun Kelly, but...can you please step aside for a second? We need to see something.

As they say, all good things come in threes. So, with the sheer Mugler strappy dress and the pink Mach & Mach jumpsuit behind us...we're honestly nervous (in a good way) for what may be coming next down the Megan Fox fashion pipeline. How are we not going to lose our ish by red carpet number three?

Back in 2020, Fox said of her relationship with Kelly, "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude." And like, judging by the outfits alone, yeah. We agree.