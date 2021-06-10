Kelsea Ballerini Was a Rockstar Barbie at the CMT Awards, and the Internet Is Obsessed

It was an epic night for Ballerini, to say the least, and she started it off by rocking a Janet Mandell pink pleather two-piece suit, an outfit fitting of a country rockstar Barbie.

"peace, love, & pink pleather," the "Half of My Hometown" singer wrote on Instagram with a photo of her rockstar Barbie-inspired look styled by Molly Dickson. To complement the hot pink ensemble, Ballerini's longtime friend and celebrity makeup and hair artist, Tarryn Feldman, gave her brushed-out waves with long face-framing braids.

Fans of the country music star lit up the comment section. "hello country pop star Barbie! Obsessed with this look," one follower wrote. Another added, "CMT BARBIE" with a row of pink hearts. There were also fans who said the pink pleather was giving them major '90s vibes. One person referenced Pretty in Pink, while another wrote, "Barbie meets Britney vibes."

Ballerini also rocked numerous other outfits throughout the night, including a peachy-orange number, a floor-length blue gown, and another pink look with strategically placed cutouts. Every look was flawless, but the Barbie outfit she started in is still our fave.