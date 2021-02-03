Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Her Golden Globe Nod Is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

This morning, the 78th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations made their way to everyone's mobile screens, including to one very happy Kaley Cuoco. The Flight Attendant actress received the news she is officially nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and the show itself is nominated for a Golden Globe in the television category as Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The celebratory news is a huge pat on the back for Cuoco's acting and hard work as this is her first-ever Golden Globe nomination!

Cuoco shared the intimate and emotional moment she found out she received a Golden Globe nomination to her Instagram earlier today. Stunned into an absolute shell-shock after seeing her name on the list, the actress continues to tearfully scream "Oh my god! Oh my god!"

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying ... " she captioned the Instagram videos. "...so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax !!!!! YES NORMAN!"

Cuoco and The Flight Attendant will be going up against Lily Collins of Emily in Paris, Elle Fanning of The Great, Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek, and Jane Levy of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. All eyes will be on O'Hara, who had an exceptional year with her Schitt's Creek family, but no matter the outcome, this highly respected recognition will still be stamped as a victory for Cuoco.