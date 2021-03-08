Jason Sudeikis Gave a Cute Nod to Ex Olivia Wilde in His Critics’ Choice Acceptance Speech

So far, 2021 is treating Jason Sudeikis right. The actor continues his winning streak following his first Golden Globes win, adding a Critics' Choice Award to his trophy collection. On Sunday night, at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series. During his speech, Sudeikis took a moment to thank his family including ex-fiancee Olivia Wilde.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show," he explained. "She was like, 'You guys like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show,' and she was right!"

"This has been a whack-ass year," he continued, "and this [show] has been a wonderful vessel to hear people's stories of forgiveness and redemption and healing and understanding."

Wilde, who's reportedly dating singer Harry Styles took to Twitter to congratulate her ex and the rest of the cast.

"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year," Wilde wrote.