Jamie Chung's SAGs Look Made a Powerful Statement About Her Korean Heritage

Amid the rise in Asian hate crimes, Chung showed off how proud she is of her history.

The words "STOP ASIAN HATE" were splashed across the actress's clutch, which matched her vibrant red dress. Chung took to Instagram to post her look of the night, explaining the reason she was decked out head-to-toe in red.

"In some Asian cultures, the color red symbolizes joy, luck and happiness. In Korean culture it symbolizes creation, passion and power. I'm so proud of my history and heritage. And so very grateful to be a part of LOVECRAFT!" The actress also went on to thank her castmates in her caption.

The Lovecraft Country actress, who was nominated for two awards last night, joined in solidarity as anti-Asian attacks are on the rise, one of the most recent attacks left eight dead after a shooting at a spa in Atlanta, six of whom were Asian, and all but one were women.

This isn't the first time Chung has spoken out about what's been happening against Asian Americans. In an interview with People last month, Chung was asked about if there was enough coverage and conversations surrounding the anti-Asian attacks, and her short answer was "No."

"No, and it's infuriating because discrimination is nothing new for Asian Americans. I think only now people are becoming aware of how bad it's gotten and it's disappointing that more media outlets aren't sharing these stories," she said.