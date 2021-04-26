\We're all for manifesting your goals, and Oscar-nominated celebs seem to be doing exactly that with their looks at the 2021 Academy Awards red carpet this year. That's right, celebs are showing up dressed like living, breathing, and visually stunning versions of the Oscar awards that they hoping to receive. Forget bombshell red or classic black attire—all-over gold seems to be the biggest trend of the night, and we are so here for it.

So far, Oscar nominees Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Leslie Odom Jr. are leading the way with their metallic red carpet looks. Keep scrolling to see how these celebs looked in the dripping-in-gold attire. We can only hope that we'll see them receiving matching gold awards later tonight.

Carey Mulligan, who's nominated for Best Actress for Promising Young Woman, stepped out in a two-piece Valentino gown. The look, comprised of a crop top and billowing ball-gown skirt, is covered in shimmery gold sequins. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry and it's safe to say that the look (and potentially her, later tonight) is a winner.

Andra Day is up for the same award tonight for her role as the titular character in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. She went with a bit less fabric for her Oscar-inspired red carpet look, rocking a custom Vera Wang gown. The gold ensemble features a high slit on one side, glamorous draping, and cutouts. And honestly, the Oscars trophy could never.

Leslie Odom Jr. is a double Oscar nominee tonight for his acting and songwriting work in One Night in Miami, and he absolutely dressed the part. He showed up to the red carpet rocking a luxe gold tuxedo and even nailed the stance of the little gold man with his strong pose.

H.E.R. also rocked an all-gold ensemble at the 2021 Oscars. While she wore an all-blue look during the ceremony, she wore glittery gold pants and a matching tuxedo jacket during her pre-show performance of her song "Fight For You."

h.e.r. Credit: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S., Getty Images