We May Never Stop Talking About Carrie Underwood's Perfect Night at the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood was the belle of the ball at last night's CMT Awards. Underwood (a.k.a. the most-awarded artist at the CMTs ever) took home Video of the Year for the ninth time, this time alongside her singer-songwriter collaborator John Legend. She also rocked the house with an incredible performance with NEEDTOBREATHE, and looked like a country music goddess on the red carpet.

Petition to start calling the CMT Awards "Carrie Underwood Prom."

She and Legend won in the category for their 2020 music video for "Hallelujah." "What an incredible night at the @cmt awards! @johnlegend and I took home #VideoOfTheYear!!!" Underwood wrote in a post-show Instagram caption, thanking "Hallelujah" director Randee St. Nicholas. "What a night!"

"Fans, thank you so much, fans," Underwood said in her Video of the Year acceptance speech-which was voted on by fans via Twitter. "You're the reason that we are all here, doing what we do, doing what we love. Making music videos."

During the show, Underwood took the stage to perform her song with NEEDTOBREATHE called "I Wanna Remember," and slipped out of her yellow mini suit dress and into a head-to-toe sequined Nicolas Jebran pantsuit to do it.

And yes, it does look like they're performing in some sort of Greek god pavilion-and it sounds like they're Greek gods, too.