The Internet May Never Stop Talking About Carrie Underwood’s Stunning ACMs Dress

Carrie Underwood's performance for the 56th Academy of Country Awards on April 18th began with a single spotlight. She opened her gospel medley with a soft rendition of "Amazing Grace," but we were truly amazed by her spectacular sparkling dress.

Underwood sparkled in a silvery sparkle dress with a beige undertone. The best way to describe the dress and her performance would be shining, shimmering, splendid, which complemented her long blonde wavy hair. While some fans might be surprised by just how fabulous she shone, Underwood is known to dazzle at award shows. For the 55th ACM Awards, Underwood was one of the best dressed, sparkling in a black dress and giving one leg a major statement with a slit of belt buckles. She's truly a style icon.

Twitter simply could not get enough of Underwood's overall appearance at last night's award show, showering her with praise.

As if her performance couldn't get any better, at one point, to help her perform "The Old Rugged Cross," Underwood brought out gospel singer CeCe Winans.

Underwood closed her moving performance with a rendition of "How Great Thou Art" with the help of a choir.

Although Underwood's performance was award-worthy, she was only nominated for one trophy for Video of the Year for "Hallelujah," which she collaborated with John Legend on for her album My Gift.

While Underwood may have tied with Thomas Rhett for Entertainer of the Year last year, she was unfortunately not nominated this year—nor were any other women. This year was also the first time since 2005 that Underwood wasn't nominated in the Female Artist of the Year category, proving that there's still not enough love and respect for women in country music.