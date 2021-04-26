The Most Inspiring Tweets About the Groundbreaking Oscar Wins and Nominations

"In this time of division and rising anti-Asian hate, it is of no small importance that an Asian woman director has held a mirror up to America."

Every year, the Oscars are filled with red carpet interviews, clever banter in between awards, and moving acceptance speeches from the biggest names in Hollywood. Year after year, though, our favorite commentary of the night always comes from those who are, like us, watching from home. So, as we watch the 2021 Academy Awards, we're keeping a close eye on our Twitter feeds for all the best reactions to the show.

Tonight, Twitter seems to be especially excited about all of the groundbreaking wins—and so are we. From Chloé Zhao becoming the first woman of color to win Best Director to the first Black women taking home the awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, there's a lot to celebrate tonight. Read what people are saying about the history-making wins below.

Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted out his congratulations to Zhao after her Best Director win, noting how significant it is in today's climate. "In this time of division and rising anti-Asian hate, it is of no small importance that an Asian woman director has held a mirror up to America," he wrote, "and done so with such grace, craft, and unvarnished honesty that she won the Oscar for it. Bravo."

Another on Twitter also noted how exciting it was to watch Zhao give part of her speech in Chinese. "I am watching a Chinese female director give a speech in Chinese after winning the directing Oscar," @beccamford wrote. "I'm not sure I can express how big that is, especially this year. Congrats, Chloe Zhao."

Twitter also celebrated the groundbreaking win for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The award went to the makeup and hair team of Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, and Jamika Wilson—all Black women—for their work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Neal accepted the award on the team's behalf and actor and activist Gloria Calderón Kellett tweeted out her appreciation for how inclusive the speech was.

"Glass ceilings breaking!" she wrote. "And the fact that Ms. Mia Neal took HER moment and made it also about Trans women, Asian women, Native women and Latina women speaks to her inclusive spirit! Let's keep breaking that glass!"

Another groundbreaking win for the night Emerald Fennell's award for Best Director, since she was the first woman in 13 years to take home the title. While we loved her sweet speech, it was Carey Mulligan's emotional response that really pulled at our heartstrings.

"Carey Mulligan crying over Emerald Fennell winning is making me so emotional," one Twitter user wrote." Same here, same here.

Yuh-Jung Youn was also the recipient of a historic win tonight, becoming the first Korean to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Minari. As if her historic win wasn't great enough on its own, the actress started out her acceptance speech by "shooting her shot with Brad Pitt," in one Twitter user's words. "She really is the gift that keeps on giving." See the iconic speech below.

The Best Documentary Feature nomination of the film Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution led to another historic first of the night: the first time the Oscars stage had a ramp for increased accessibility.

"For the first time ever, this year's #Oscars stage has a ramp!" the account for the Crip Camp film tweeted. "We are so delighted to see disability inclusion tonight."

In another tweet, @CripCampFilm wrote: "While our film didn't win Best Documentary Feature, we are proud of the momentum that Crip Camp has created for a push towards disability inclusion. From tonight's historic accessible stage to the broadcast's innovative captioning, it's clear disability inclusion is here to stay."