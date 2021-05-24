9 of the Best Dressed Stars on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
Last night's Billboard Music Awards were a fun, colorful affair, with music's biggest names taking the stage for both performances and to accept their awards for the year. The red carpet was lit up with bright colors, sparkles, and so much glamour and we loved absolutely every second of it. Ahead, find nine of the best dressed stars from the BBMAs red carpet, and make sure to check out Pink's performance with her daughter, Willow—one of the highlights of the night.
Pink
Pink came to party in her fluttery pink (!) dress.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini's celestial Nedo dress is beyond dreamy.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union is absolutely stunning in her low-cut Prada gown.
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn's Thom Browne corset perfectly offset her blazer and trousers.
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi looks ultra-glam in her head-to-toe white ensemble.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys wore custom Valentino in her head-to-toe pink look.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is a golden goddess in her Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat's black and white look is just so playful.
H.E.R.
H.E.R.'s red sequined jumpsuit is actually perfect.