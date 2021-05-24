9 of the Best Dressed Stars on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Last night's Billboard Music Awards were a fun, colorful affair, with music's biggest names taking the stage for both performances and to accept their awards for the year. The red carpet was lit up with bright colors, sparkles, and so much glamour and we loved absolutely every second of it. Ahead, find nine of the best dressed stars from the BBMAs red carpet, and make sure to check out Pink's performance with her daughter, Willow—one of the highlights of the night.