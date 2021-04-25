Celebrities Brought Their Beauty A-Game to The 2021 Oscars
Much is unusual about the 93rd Academy Awards, especially after this year, although the stellar red carpet fashion and beauty looks are as awe-inspiring as ever. Stars such as Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, and Angela Bassett were among the many A-listers who brought Hollywood glam back to the red carpet after a year of virtual award shows.
From messy bangs and statement lips to bold eyeshadow and sharp bobs, we saw many hair and makeup looks that we instantly saved to our inspo boards. Here are the best beauty looks from the 2021 Oscars.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried wore her hair slicked back in a low, Old-Hollywood esque bun to pay homage to her Oscar-nominated role in Mank.
Regina King
As the king of the red carpet, we're not surprised that King turned up for the Academy Awards. Her sharp bob and lined eyes perfectly complemented her Louis Vuitton gown.
Angela Bassett
The dramatic blue eyeshadow, the sleek hairstyle, the healthy glow—this star showed up and smized her way across the red carpet.
Zendaya
"California chic" is the best way to describe Zendaya's flowy, beachy waves that stunned against her vibrant designer dress.
Margot Robbie
Robbie debuted new bangs and wore her hair in casual low pony.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon always brings her A game, and this year was no different. She styled her hair in a Gen-Z-approved middle part worn with a soft smokey eye.
Vanessa Kirby
The Pieces of a Woman star stunned with bold red lips and a slicked back updo.
Andra Day
Lip gloss? Check. Curly updo? Double check. A permanent spot on our beauty inspo boards? Obviously, check.
H.E.R.
The Oscar-nominated musician gave the classic cat eye a twist with stunning purple shades and pops of metallic. To complete her look, makeup artist Marissa Vossen gave her a luscious berry lip.