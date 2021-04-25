Celebrities Brought Their Beauty A-Game to The 2021 Oscars

Much is unusual about the 93rd Academy Awards, especially after this year, although the stellar red carpet fashion and beauty looks are as awe-inspiring as ever. Stars such as Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, and Angela Bassett were among the many A-listers who brought Hollywood glam back to the red carpet after a year of virtual award shows.

From messy bangs and statement lips to bold eyeshadow and sharp bobs, we saw many hair and makeup looks that we instantly saved to our inspo boards. Here are the best beauty looks from the 2021 Oscars.