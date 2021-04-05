The Internet Can't Stop Talking About Anya Taylor-Joy's Stunning SAGs Look

If you're still trying to come to terms with Anya Taylor-Joy's Golden Globes look from late February—the one where she looked like Christmas Barbie and was dripping in $1 million worth of Tiffany jewels—we have bad news. You may have to take the rest of the day off after seeing what she wore to the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, April 3rd. Taylor-Joy wore a nude Vera Wang number, and truth be told, we'll never be the same.

Taylor-Joy took home the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her role as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit.

"Oh goodness—this one really hit me in the feels," Taylor-Joy wrote in an April 5th Instagram caption. "Thank you SO much to my fellow creatives @sagawards for honouring Beth and I ... it feels surreal to even be able to call you my PEERS let alone this. Thank you."

Taylor-Joy paired her black lace-embellished "siren dress," as the actress called it, by Vera Wang, with about $800,000 worth of Tiffany diamonds. This time, according to ELLE's breakdown of the look, she wore a $325,000 platinum necklace, $165,000 earrings, and a trio of rings worth about $332,000 in total.

And, of course, Taylor-Joy carried the weight of all those jewels and silky fabrics with ease and looked angelic in the process.

Her SAG award will pair nicely with her Golden Globe and her Critics' Choice award, both of which she won for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV for her role in The Queen's Gambit. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Emma, in which she played the titular heroine in the colorful adaptation of the Jane Austen classic.

The internet, as usual, had plenty of feelings about Taylor-Joy's SAGs night and her fashion choices. (Spoiler alert: They're all full of love.)